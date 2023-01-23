GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a pair of crooks who robbed a Greenwich Village smoke shop at gunpoint, amid a spate of crimes targeting similar businesses.

The duo struck at the smoke shop on Sixth Avenue near Waverly Place around 1:05 p.m. Jan. 11, according to authorities.

One of the robbers pulled out a gun, the pair grabbed about $600 plus an assortment of merchandise, then they fled on foot, officials said. No injuries were reported in the hold-up.

Investigators on Sunday released surveillance images of the suspects, one of whom has a tattoo of a cat’s face on the back of his left hand, police said.

The incident is part of a larger trend of serious crime in and around city smoke shops in recent months. Last week, an employee was shot at one Manhattan smoke shop and a second borough store was robbed at gunpoint less than three hours later, authorities said.

With only limited locations in New York City licensed to sell recreational marijuana, officials have said that robbers may be targeting unlicensed smoke shops where workers might be reluctant to go to the police. The New York City Council last week held a hearing aimed at reaching solutions surrounding the unsanctioned shops.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).