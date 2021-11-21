Dublin House celebrates 100th birthday

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — It’s not east to stay in business for 100 years, let alone to keep operating on the Upper West Side, but Dublin House celebrated its 100th birthday on Sunday.

Dublin House started in 1921 as a speakeasy on 79th Street near Broadway. In 1933, they were officially able to serve alcohol. One family owned Dublin House for 85 years until bartender Mike Cormican bought the pub from them.

“We’re very happy that all the people are showing up and have kept coming back,” he said.

One of those customers who’s shown up and come back is John Keegan. He attributed it to the Irish music and good Guinness at Dublin House.