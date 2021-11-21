Dublin House celebrates 100th birthday

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — It’s not east to stay in business for 100 years, let alone to keep operating on the Upper West Side, but Dublin House celebrated its 100th birthday on Sunday.

Dublin House started in 1921 as a speakeasy on 79th Street near Broadway. In 1933, they were officially able to serve alcohol. One family owned Dublin House for 85 years until bartender Mike Cormican bought the pub from them.

“We’re very happy that all the people are showing up and have kept coming back,” he said.

One of those customers who’s shown up and come back is John Keegan. He attributed it to the Irish music and good Guinness at Dublin House.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Man fatally stabbed in the neck on subway near Penn Station: NYPD

Soul Train awards celebrate milestone in Manhattan

Holiday shopping, gridlock traffic return

Origami Holiday Tree returning for 50th year

Gang violence strikes Midtown

2 men to be cleared in 1965 killing of Malcolm X: report

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter