Drug kingpin Alpo Martinez fatally shot 5 times in Harlem: sources

Manhattan

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:
police at harlem shooting of drug kingpin alpo

Scene of fatal Harlem shooting involving notorious drug kingpin Alberto “Alpo” Martinez, according to sources. (credit: Citizen App)

HARLEM, Manhattan — A notorious drug kingpin who testified for federal prosecutors to avoid a stiffer sentence in a drug trafficking case was fatally shot in Harlem early Sunday morning, sources told PIX11 News on Monday.

The shooting of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez near West 147th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. appeared to be an orchestrated hit, the sources said.

Martinez, 55, was shot five times. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police on Sunday released the identity of the shooting victim as Abraham Rodriguez, of Lewiston, Maine. However, sources told PIX11 News the victim’s true identity was Martinez.

When Martinez was released from prison, he entered the witness protection program and the identity produced by police could have been part of his cover, the New York Daily News reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

See it: New York City Halloween Parade returns to Manhattan

NYC first responders remain unvaccinated after mandate deadline

DOE reports lower attendance in NYC schools

Social screening begins in NYC schools

Municipal workers protest mandate ahead of deadline

Firefighters protest city vaccine mandate

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter