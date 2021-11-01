Drug kingpin Alpo Martinez fatally shot 5 times in Harlem: sources

HARLEM, Manhattan — A notorious drug kingpin who testified for federal prosecutors to avoid a stiffer sentence in a drug trafficking case was fatally shot in Harlem early Sunday morning, sources told PIX11 News on Monday.

The shooting of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez near West 147th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. appeared to be an orchestrated hit, the sources said.

Martinez, 55, was shot five times. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police on Sunday released the identity of the shooting victim as Abraham Rodriguez, of Lewiston, Maine. However, sources told PIX11 News the victim’s true identity was Martinez.

When Martinez was released from prison, he entered the witness protection program and the identity produced by police could have been part of his cover, the New York Daily News reported.