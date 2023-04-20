MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The driver who injured an NYPD officer while trying to flee a traffic stop in Manhattan, was initially pulled over for having a fake license plate, police said.

The incident began when a driver fled a traffic stop at West 38th Street and Seventh Avenue around 4:50 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The driver was stopped again by police at East 30th Street, between Madison and Park avenues. However, the driver suddenly reversed and sped away during the traffic stop, hitting an officer in the process. The police officer suffered a head injury and was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

Alfredo Mota recorded the entire ordeal that unfolded during the Wednesday evening rush hour, after getting out of the path of destruction.

“I had a feeling he wasn’t going to stop, like the way he was trying to stop, so I got out in case I don’t get hurt, and left the car in the middle of the street,” said Mota at the scene.

The driver plowed into Mota’s car and other vehicles before driving straight through the outdoor dining structure of a wine bar on East 30th Street.

“I heard a large rumble, similar to a tornado coming through. About 10 seconds later, that’s when I saw the car just plow through next to the front of the restaurant,” said bartender Patrick Beverly.

Beverly said no one was sitting in the dining shed when the vehicle plowed through it.

After hitting the dining shed, the driver sped down East 30th Street, narrowly missing several pedestrians. The driver ditched the vehicle at East 30th Street and Lexington Avenue and fled on foot. It triggered a massive police search in the area, but officers were unable to find the suspect.

The injured officer has been treated and released from the hospital, police said. As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made.