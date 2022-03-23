WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A driver shot at an off-duty NYPD officer after a car accident in Upper Manhattan Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:40 a.m. near the Macombs Dam Bridge and West 155th Street. The off-duty officer was sideswiped and the driver of the other vehicle shot at the officer’s car, police said based on a preliminary investigation.

The officer pulled over and the driver fled the scene, according to the NYPD. The off-duty officer did not return fire, police said. No injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.