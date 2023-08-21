MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The driver suspected of hitting seven pedestrians in New York City Sunday night allegedly told detectives she closed her eyes and said a prayer before plowing into the group of people, sources said.

The pedestrians were struck after a Honda Accord drove through a red light at West 36th Street and Sixth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan just before midnight, police said.

Surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News showed the car run into the group of people. Police believe the driver deliberately hit the pedestrians.

Seven people were hit and thrown across the sidewalk. Some were bleeding, while others were left unconscious.

“I saw garbage bags and bodies,” said Martin Vartanian, an EMT and firefighter visiting the city from California.

Vartanian said he did what he could to help the victims, who are all expected to survive, according to officials.

“I started triaging everybody and a nurse showed up. I asked her to call four ambulances. Then I got to the girl who was lying face down. I don’t want to describe what it was, but she was hurt and she was hurt very badly,” Vartanian said.

Police said the 29-year-old driver is from Belle Mead, New Jersey. She allegedly fled the scene and made her way onto the Long Island Expressway after the Midtown crash.

The driver then crashed into two other vehicles in the vicinity of 188th Street and the Clearview Expressway, according to authorities. Police said she was taken into custody.

The driver was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at a hospital. She is expected to face a slew of charges, police said.