SOHO, Manhattan (PIX11) — A driver doing donuts in a Manhattan roadway drove over a man, fracturing his skull, over the weekend, police said Sunday.

Video from the scene shows the red two-door Infiniti sedan at Vandam Street and Greenwich Street as the driver does donuts. Spectators stood in a packed circle and watched.

Three people went into the circle as the driver continued. They appeared to pull out phones to film the donuts.

One man, 23, fell to the street and was driven over, police said. He suffered a fractured skull, a brain injury and severe trauma to the body. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver led the scene eastbound on Vandam Street. Police said his vehicle had a yellow decal on the driver’s side of the words “Tyler Spec.” The NYPD asked for help identifying the driver.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).