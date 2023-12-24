MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver jumped into the Harlem River to escape a fiery crash on a Manhattan highway on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

The incident happened on the FDR near East 102nd Street at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. The woman, 23, was driving a sedan northbound on the FDR when she struck several barriers, causing the car to burst into flames, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

The woman panicked and jumped into the river, police said.

The driver was rescued from the water and taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Sources said the woman was driving under the influence and charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

