INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — The driver who allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians in Inwood two months ago, including a salsa star and a friend of rapper Cardi B, has been indicted on manslaughter charges, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Leandro A. Diaz-Ramirez, 28, was also indicted for criminally negligent homicide and assault in connection to the Aug. 3 crash that killed Joel Adames, 31, and David Fernandez, 40, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“As alleged, this reckless speeding and driving ended in tragedy,” Bragg said. “Manhattanites should not be killed by drivers when they are simply walking in their neighborhood. We will continue to protect the safety of pedestrians and drivers on our streets.”

Prosecutors allege Diaz-Ramirez was doing 59 mph in a 25 mph zone when he ran a red light at the intersection of Sherman Avenue and 207th Street in Inwood when he T-boned a Subaru that was driving through a green light at the same intersection.

The impact threw the Subaru onto the sidewalk, where it Fernandez and Adames as they were waiting to cross the street. Prosecutors said the Subaru driver broke several ribs and his pelvis in the collision. Five other people were not seriously injured in the crash, police said at the time.

Adames and Fernandez were both well known in the community. Fernandez was a salsa instructor and a well-known barber. Fernandez had just done a late-night haircut for Adames before they were killed.

After the deadly collision, Cardi B memorialized Adames in a social media post.

“Stupidness, negligence, I hope the worst to who committed this!” she wrote. “Took someone sooo loved, full of life and just all around amazing leaving people destroy.. RIP JOEL.”