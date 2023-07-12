UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A driver hit and killed a man with his vehicle during a dispute on Manhattan’s Upper East Side Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Two drivers got into the dispute after a minor collision near 119 East 60th St. around 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. A Silverado pickup truck and Volkswagen Jetta sideswiped each other while driving westbound on East 60th Street, according to police.

The 54-year-old driver of the pickup truck got out and slashed the tires of the Volkswagen Jetta, police said. The 25-year-old driver of the Volkswagen Jetta allegedly accelerated his vehicle and fatally struck the 54-year-old man, authorities said.

The 25-year-old driver was taken into custody, police said. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video to determine if he will be charged.