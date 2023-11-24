MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have arrested a man after crashing his car into a subway entrance in Manhattan Friday morning.

The 25-year-old driver was taken into police custody shortly after the incident, authorities said. The crash occurred at Broadway and 157th Street at around 9:13 a.m., police said,

No one was struck in the crash. Investigators believe that the man may have been driving under the influence.

