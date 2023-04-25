NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police are still searching for the driver who injured an NYPD officer while fleeing traffic stop in Manhattan last week.

The suspect, identified as Benjamin Abrams, remains on the loose since the incident occurred on April 19. After ditching his vehicle, Abrams allegedly broke into a building near the scene on East 30th Street, stole clothing from a security guard, ran through an apartment and has been missing ever since, according to police sources.

PIX11’s Nicole Johnson has more on the police search. Watch in the video player above.