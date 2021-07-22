Driver arrested after plowing through protesters in Greenwich Village: NYPD

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A driver was arrested late Wednesday night after a vehicle drove through a group protesting in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, police said.

According to a tweet from the NYPD around 11:45 p.m., units stopped a vehicle at Grove Street and Sixth Avenue that was wanted in the incident.

Authorities said the vehicle drove through protesters in the road, causing minor injuries. The number of people hurt and the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

NYPD units stopped vehicle at Grove Street and 6th Avenue wanted for driving through protesters in roadway which caused minor injuries. Driver is under arrest for Leaving Scene of Accident and Reckless Endangerment. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/oB8wH1K9va — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 22, 2021

It was not known early Thursday what the group was protesting.

The NYPD said the driver was under arrest for leaving the scene of an accident and reckless endangerment.

The driver’s identity had not been released as of Thursday morning. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

