HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Grammy Award-winning artist Drake is coming to nack to New York City for a one-night event at the historic Apollo Theater this November.

Drake will be performing on Nov. 11 in an event called Drake at the Apollo. The announcement comes from the OVO Sound official Twitter page. Tickets are not for sale; as of right now, the only way to get tickets is to win. In order to win, you need to scan a QR code on the SiriusXM website, which will take you to Sound 42, which is Drake’s SiriusXM Station. According to SiriusXM, a pop-up message will show up once you scan the code with instructions on how to enter.

Drake hinted on Sound 42 back in March that he was planning a show in New York City and a few in Toronto. He said it was going to be something he had never done before, and his “brothers” would be there, possibly hinting that he would be bringing guests with him.

The popular artist has not been back to perform in New York City since he did seven days (four at Madison Square Garden, three at Barclays Center) for the Drake and the Three Migos Tour in 2018.