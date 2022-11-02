MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A drag racer in Manhattan allegedly sped through multiple red lights and slammed into a taxi, leaving the cab driver with multiple broken bones, court documents show.

Hamza Salman, 27, was arraigned Monday on charges of assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, participating as a spectator at a speed contest or race, engaging in an illegal speed contest and race, and reckless driving. He was released on his own recognizance.

Salman was allegedly behind the wheel of a white BMW on Fifth Avenue on the day of the crash, according to the criminal complaint. He allegedly sped through three red lights at West 46th Street, West 45th Street and West 45th street while racing a blue BMW.

At 44th, Salman allegedly slammed into a taxi hard enough that the BMW came to a rest at West 43rd Street, a full block from the collision point, court documents show. Both the BMW and taxi suffered extensive damage and were undrivable.

The taxi driver “appeared to be in shock,” according to the criminal complaint. He suffered a fractured collar bone, multiple fractured ribs and fractured patella.