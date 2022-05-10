MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — One suspect slashed the tires of dozens of vehicles during a spree early Tuesday morning, police said.

The man struck 41 vehicles near 7th and 8th avenues in Midtown South and Chelsea, police said. The slashings all took place about 4:45 a.m.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who fled in an unknown direction after the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).