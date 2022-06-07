NEW YORK (PIX11)– Gov. Ron DeSantis, of Florida, is coming to New York City to speak at a conservative event in Chelsea Piers this weekend, but the community does not want the controversial politician to come to the Big Apple.

In April, DeSantis signed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law banning classroom instruction about LGBTQ issues.

But, Chelsea Piers has been a historic focal point in the LGBTQ community, and members don’t feel the governor’s presence is appropriate, especially during Pride month in NYC.

