MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Dominican pride was on full display Sunday at the 40th Annual Dominican Day Parade.

New Yorkers from across the region filled the streets of Midtown Manhattan to welcome the celebration’s return.

Parade goers said the vibe at the 40th Annual Dominican Day Parade was unmatched. The parade was canceled in 2020 and scaled down in 2021. Attendees were happy to see the full return of the parade on Sunday.

Generations of Dominicans were in the crowd of thousands of spectators. Many traveled from other states just to be a part of it all.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Dominican-born US Senator Adriano Espaillat were in attendance along with Comptroller Brad Lander.