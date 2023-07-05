UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The founder of Dominican Community Center NYC needs support and fears if it closes, it will leave people in her community scrambling for a place to go for services.

From English classes to legal advice, the center on 107th Street on the Upper West Side needs support to stay open.

Its Founder and Executive Director, Altagracia Hiraldo, said the center is the heart of the community, serving the Upper West Side, the Bronx, and Washington Heights. This may be the last summer it can stay open if they don’t get emergency funding.

Hiraldo has been the Dominican Community Center NYC executive director for 29 years and said it’s a labor of love. She’s a volunteer. Her latest project was collecting prom dresses for young women in need. Hiraldo’s walls are covered with proclamations; what she needs, she said, is funding.

Quenia Abreu is the President and CEO of the New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce and is Hiraldo’s biggest fan. She said organizations like hers are on the frontlines fighting for families.

When PIX11 News arrived, people were waiting to tell their stories of what the center did for them. Marilou Moran said that when she had landlord issues, she came to this community center for free legal services. Moran then said she is taking free English classes.

Councilmember Shaun Abreau, who represents Hiraldo’s district, said he helped them get a lawyer to fight to stay open. This time, he said, it’s not the landlord to blame. From English classes for immigrants, computer classes for seniors, and new citizenship classes to prom dress giveaways, Abreau said organizers need support to keep their doors open.

PIX11 News will stay on this story. If you would like to help or can make a connection to help this community center stay open, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.