LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A boy was mauled by a dog and sent to the hospital in Manhattan, according to officials.

A 911 call was made about the 11-year-old, who was bit on the face and arms by a dog at a building on Catherine Street, near Madison and Monroe streets on the Lower East Side, around 3 p.m., according to officials. The FDNY said the boy was taken to the hospital with a major injury.

Officials said that the Emergency Services Unit was on the scene to take the dog.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

