NEW YORK (PIX11) – Robert Hadden, the disgraced doctor who was convicted of sexually abusing his patients, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a New York judge Tuesday.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting dozens of patients while he was employed as an obstetrician/gynecologist at two Manhattan hospitals between 1987 to 2012. Prosecutors argued that Hadden used the fact that he was a doctor to persuade victims that the abuse was part of a medical procedure.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York also said that Hadden would have patients schedule follow-up appointments with him, continuing the abuse.

Prosecutors said Hadden encouraged four patients to cross state lines for their appointments with him where he abused them.

“Under the guise of medical treatment, Robert Hadden sexually abused and assaulted numerous patients for approximately 25 years, exploiting them in vulnerable moments for his own sexual gratification. Thanks to the tireless work of the career prosecutors of this Office, Hadden will rightfully spend decades in federal prison. We thank and commend the victims who bravely came forward to share their stories and ensure that their abuser faces justice,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in a statement.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.