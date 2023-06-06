LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A food festival featuring dishes from New York City restaurants is happening in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

The Dine Around Downtown Community Food Festival will take place at Fosun Plaza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Dine Around Downtown has been bringing the neighborhood’s restaurateurs together for this annual lunchtime celebration since 1997,” the event’s website said. “Sample signature menu dishes at a feast of Lower Manhattan restaurants for $5 to $9 all at one community food festival.”

The event is open to the public and admission is free. Find more information about the event here.