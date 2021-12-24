Did you wait until the last minute for Christmas shopping? You’re not alone

FILE – This file photo from Monday Oct. 17, 2016, shows shoppers and pedestrians in a crosswalk near a giant billboard next to Macy’s flagship department store in Herald Square in New York. Macy’s has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the billboard, fighting to prevent Amazon from taking over the advertising space that carried Macy’s name for almost 60 years. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

HERALD SQUARE, Manhattan – Nothing says the 11th hour like shopping for Christmas Day on Christmas Eve.

Last minute shoppers weren’t alone on as they navigated the city streets with thousands of others to buy gifts for their loved ones just before the holiday.



“I’m just stopping to get some extra things that I didn’t get for my kids,” Tammy Jordan, a visitor from California, said.

Even though it’s late, Jordan said she likes the hustle and bustle. Shopping at the last minute also saved her big money.

“My son got a couple of things like 40, 50% off, so I’ve been getting some really, really good deals,” Jordan added. “Very, very happy about that.”

Ben and Shane Limer, visitors from Manchester, England, bought clothes Friday.

“We’ve just got nice tops and stuff and jumpers for when it’s cold, because back home in England it’s freezing as anything,” Ben Limer said.

They did their shopping in Macy’s — which was packed, they said.

“It’s absolutely busy as anything,” Shane Limer said.

Others sat outside and took a break almost drowning in their bags covering the floor, but for those on the go, like Chantel Albright from Brooklyn, it may be a lesson learned for next year.

“It is very, very last minute unfortunately because I was traveling and things like that so I’m a last minute shopper this year,” Albright said.