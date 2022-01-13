Devastated family of slain Burger King worker want East Harlem store to stay closed

Manhattan

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Family members of a teenage worker slain in an East Harlem Burger King want the store to remain closed, they told PIX11 News.

Kristal Bayron-Nieves, 19, was on her last overnight shift at the fast-food spot at 154 East 116 St., near Lexington Avenue. A robber fatally shot her on Sunday, even though she’d handed him cash from the register.

Bayron-Nieves was scared working the overnight shift. She’d complained to her supervisor and Sunday was supposed to be her last time working those hours.

Community members are praying for justice. Chaplain Robert Rice, an NYPD clergy liaison, called the shooter a menace to society.

“This man is a wicked individual,” Rice said. “For him to shoot her cold blooded after she gave him the money shows, it’s letting you know what kind of person we are dealing with.”

Apostle Ralph Edwards knew the teen; she’d served him multiple times in the Burger King.

“She was very kind,” he said. “She was one from her demeanor, from her personality, one who would make a difference in the neighborhood.”

The NYPD has urged anyone with information on the deadly shooting to come forward.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

