Deteriorating conditions at Harlem community center hazardous for kids, official says

HARLEM, Manhattan — The CEO of one of America’s oldest social service agencies for children and families in New York City reached out to PIX11 News in an effort to document deteriorating conditions at one of their programs inside a Harlem NYCHA community center, where hundreds of children have after-school activities everyday.

It’s supposed to be a safe haven for children, but the director of the Cornerstone program at the Manhattanville houses, Bibiana Thomas, says the building they are in has become a hazardous place.

Inside there’s a large gym and several classrooms. It’s supposed to be maintained by NYCHA. Thomas showed us there are problems everywhere, from the ceilings to the floors.

“It was a dangerous situation for the students,” said Thomas.

Thomas said the ceiling in a hallway collapsed in mid-October, causing a flood.

Half the light fixtures, Thomas said, have to be replaced due to electrical problems.

Their kitchen has been closed off since October. The only elevator inside, Thomas said, is always broken. The dance studio and some of the classrooms have no heat.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 news:

“NYCHA staff is assessing what repairs are needed and scheduling as necessary, including a vendor to check the heat systems and roofers to address any leaks. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.