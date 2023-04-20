NEW YORK (PIX11) — Demolition work began Wednesday afternoon at the Lower Manhattan garage collapse that injured six people and killed one man.

Officials have identified the lone fatality in the sudden collapse as 59-year-old Willis Moore, the general manager of the parking garage, and his body was extricated from the rubble.

A preliminary investigation found that all three floors of the garage partially or completely collapsed, according to the city’s Buildings Department. The garage’s rear wall partially collapsed, and the front facade bulged.

Officials have noted the demolition is difficult since 90 cars need to be removed from the remains of the collapse. The garage was constructed in 1920, for horses and buggies, a much lighter load than the more than 50 cars on the roof at the time of the collapse.

While there still isn’t a cause for the collapse early investigation shows the weight of the parked cars on the roof and the age of the garage may have played a role.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has opened an investigation into the collapse, a spokesperson said.