LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A deliveryman was stabbed during a robbery attempt Tuesday morning on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, police said.

The 36-year-old victim was on the job riding an e-bike near Allen and Rivington streets around 3 a.m. when the assailant approached him and demanded his ride, authorities said. When the victim refused, a scuffle broke out and he was stabbed in the leg and the upper back, officials said. The assailant then fled.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in what police described as stable condition.

A suspect was taken into custody by police shortly after the stabbing. His identity was not immediately released, and charges against him were pending early Tuesday.