Police have released a photo of the suspect who slashed a delivery worker in Manhattan last month. (Credit: NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A delivery worker was slashed on the head during an attempted robbery in Manhattan last month, police said on Saturday.

The 58-year-old delivery worker was approached by an unknown man near West 37th Street around 2:20 p.m., according to authorities. The assailant demanded the victim’s moped and slashed him on the head with a knife, police said.

After failing to steal the victim’s moped, the assailant stole his keys before running away toward 10th Avenue and 36th Street, authorities said.

The victim denied medical attention, police said.

Police have released a photo of the suspect and are seeking help from the public to find the assailant.

