Delivery worker assaulted in e-bike robbery in Manhattan: police

Men attack delivery man, steal bike in Gramercy

Surveillance images of two men police said attacked a food delivery worker before stealing his bike in front of a Taco Bell on First Avenue, near East 19th Street, in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of Manhattan on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan — Police released surveillance video Monday in hopes the public could help identify two men accused of attacking and robbing a food-delivery worker over the weekend in Manhattan.

The NYPD said it happened as the 21-year-old delivery man was parking his electric bike in front of a Taco Bell on First Avenue, near East 19th Street in the Gramercy Park area, just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

The two unidentified men are seen in the video riding up on another e-bike before hopping off and demanding the victim’s property, police said.

The two men started punching the victim in the head and body before snatching his delivery bike and fleeing in an unknown direction, authorities said.

Officials said EMS took the man to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not clear.

According to police, the man’s electric bike, which he needed to do his job, had an estimated value of $2,300.

The NYPD released the above surveillance footage of the incident and described the two violent thieves as men between 20 and 30 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

