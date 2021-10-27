A Manhattan apartment building near Union Square where a doorman was attacked by a delivery worker, police say. (Google Maps)

MANHATTAN — Cops are looking for a delivery man accused of assaulting a doorman in a Manhattan apartment building near Union Square when he was asked to wear a face mask Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The NYPD said it happened around 1:45 p.m. after the delivery worker entered the lobby of the building on West 15th Street, near Fifth Avenue, to drop off packages.

The doorman, 49, told police he asked the delivery man to put on a mask and that’s when the suspect became irate. The delivery worker punched the doorman in the face, arm and body before fleeing the building, officials said.

The doorman suffered bruising and swelling, but was not taken to the hospital, authorities said.

