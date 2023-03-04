MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A deli worker on the Upper East Side was shot and killed late Friday night, police said.

The assailant walked into Daona deli on 81st Street and 3rd Avenue wearing a white hazmat suit around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The suspect then shot the 67-year-old victim in the head and fled the scene, police said. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Thirty minutes later, a bodega on Melrose Avenue was robbed at gunpoint, according to authorities. The gunmen stole an unknown about of cash, and ran off, police said.

Officials believe these two incidents are connected because the suspect was described to have been wearing a white hazmat suit.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

