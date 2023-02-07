MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pigeon found dyed completely pink in Madison Square Park has died, the group caring for the bird said early Tuesday.

“We are deeply sad to report that Flamingo, our sweet pink pigeon, has passed away,” the Wild Bird Fund wrote in a tweet. “Despite our best efforts to reduce the fumes coming off the dye, while keeping him calm and stable, he died in the night. We believe his death was caused by inhaling the toxins.”

The bird died a week after it was first brought to the group, its feathers “basically destroyed” by the dye, according to the organization.

It’s suspected that the pigeon may have been dyed for a gender reveal, but no one has been implicated in the act.

Rita McMahon, the Wild Bird Fund’s director, previously told PIX11 News that the bird came in vomiting, unable to fly, and at risk of further ingesting toxins, whether through preening or by breathing them in.

“Dove releases in all forms are cruel,” the organization previously tweeted. “Please celebrate your life events peacefully without harming others.”