LOWER MANHATTAN — The death of a 19-year-old woman found wrapped in plastic at the former Fulton Fish Market on Saturday has been deemed a homicide, the NYPD said Tuesday.

The update came after a Maryland woman became the third person arrested in connection with the mysterious death of Rosalee Sanchez.

Amber Wilson, 35, was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence, police said Sunday.

Police previously arrested two men Sunday on murder charges in connection with the teen’s death.

Sanchez’s body was found at the former Fulton Fish Market building on Saturday morning, officials said. She was unresponsive and wrapped in plastic.

Police have not yet released a cause of death.

