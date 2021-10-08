Death of homeless woman on Randalls Island deemed homicide 2 months later

RANDALLS ISLAND, Manhattan — Two months after a homeless woman was found dead in Randalls Island, police have ruled her death as a homicide.

Yatima Brown was found in front of 600 East 125th Street in Randalls Island unconscious and unresponsive the morning of Aug. 4, police said.

The 42-year-old homeless woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead the next day, authorities said.

The address Brown was found in front of appears to be an area with a homeless shelter and a psychiatric center, Google Maps shows. 

Police announced on Friday her death was deemed a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

