Firefighters on the scene of a deadly fire that ripped through a Harlem apartment building early Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, the FDNY said. (Citizen App)

HARLEM, Manhattan — Two people were killed and a young girl severely burned was among several hospitalized after fire ripped through a Harlem apartment building overnight, the FDNY said early Friday.

The fire broke out just after 1:30 a.m. Friday on the third floor of a five-story residential building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, near West 112th Street, authorities said.

Over 100 firefighters from 25 units responded to battle the two-alarm blaze, fire officials said.

The FDNY said firefighters rescued a total of nine people from the building and then transferred them to the care of EMS.

A 37-year-old woman died of smoke inhalation after being rushed to the hospital. She was pronounced dead at 2:40 a.m., officials said. Her identity was not immediately released.

An 81-year-old man was also pronounced dead at a local hospital around 3:30 a.m., authorities said. His cause of death was unclear.

A 4-year-old girl was severely burned and hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

Officials said another three victims were hospitalized in serious condition, while three others suffered minor injuries, including a firefighter.

Further details on the victims and their injuries were not immediately released.

The fire was placed under control just after 3 a.m., according to the FDNY, who said the cause of the fire was under investigation early Friday morning.

