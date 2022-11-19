UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Thanksgiving is a holiday when we express our thankfulness for everything we have, but it may also be a time when we help others who are less fortunate. It was a day of volunteering at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

More than 250 migrant families were part of DIA de la Comunidad, or community day, an early Thanksgiving courtesy of project Rousseau.

Men, women and children so in need of so much, and dozens of volunteers are here for them, giving out homemade Thanksgiving pies, other food, clothing, books and so much love.

“The things these families need are essential services that they are entitled to and immigration and legal advice,” Andrew Heinrich, the founder and executive director of Project Rousseau, told PIX11 News.

Most of these migrant families are from Venezuela, bused up from Texas without any winter clothes. They are staying in hotels that the city has turned into shelters for them.

Here at the Met, there was a dental clinic in one room and English lessons in another.

Eliexy Ramos, a 12-year-old migrant, expressed gratitude through a translator. There was also an immigration and asylum clinic and a room for parents and children to express themselves through art.

“We wanted to give them the tools and paper to express themselves, to show gratitude,” Darcy Morales, the Met education programs for Families and Teens manager, told PIX11 News.

And student volunteers baked these apple, pumpkin and sweet potato pies.

“We didn’t know how to make the pies, but Andrew (Heinrich) taught us this morning.” Mary Gyamerah, a 16-year-old student volunteer, told PIX11 News.

Supplies ran out way before the end of this Dia de la Comunidad. If you want to donate supplies or time as a volunteer, please go to ProjectRousseau.org to find out how.