MAHATTAN (PIX11) —A woman accused in the death of an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach who was shoved to the ground has been offered a plea deal, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Prosecutors offered Lauren Pazienza 15 years prison and five years post release supervision in exchange for a guilty plea to the manslaughter charge, officials said. Pazienza, who was set to appear in court Tuesday, did not plead guilty.

Pazienza has been accused in the March 2022 death of Barbara Maier Gustern. She allegedly called Gustern a b—h, “then pushed her as hard as Ms. Gustern had ever been hit in her life,” according to the criminal complaint.

EMS rushed Gustern to the hospital, where she lost consciousness, prosecutors said. Doctors operated on her, but they could not restore brain function.

She was removed from life support and died a few days later. Her cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, the medical examiner determined.

“This was a senseless and unprovoked attack,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg previously said in a statement. “Barbara Gustern was a beloved vocal coach who lived a vibrant and active life at the age of 87, and her loss was felt deeply by many throughout the city. After allegedly walking away from Ms. Gustern as she laid on the ground bleeding.”