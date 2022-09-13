WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A founding member of Run-DMC’s legendary hip-hop group performed with kids in Washington Heights Tuesday.

Darryl McDaniels, also known as DMC, was at the Equity Project Charter School on Sherman Avenue in Washington Heights, helping support music programs for thousands of New York City children with a nonprofit organization Music Will.

A few hundred students got a chance to be up close and personal with the rap legend, and a lucky few students got a chance to perform with him too.

McDaniels supports Music Will, formerly known as Little Kids Rock, a nonprofit that runs one of the largest music education programs for K-12 schools across the country.

There are hundreds of Music Will programs in the tri-state region. For more information, visit musicwill.org.