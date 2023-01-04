LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Dancers as young as 10 years old are participating in Dancing Beyond 2023, celebrating its 10th anniversary as a fundraiser to raise awareness and money for the American Cancer Society and Dance Against Cancer.

These young and talented dancers are part of Kanyok Arts Initiative or KAI, founded by Broadway veteran Laurie Kanyok.

“The jazz dance they’re doing is called Wild,” Laurie Kanyok, founder of Kanyok Arts Initiative, told PIX11 News. “It’s a group of kids 10 to 13 with their energy and excitement to be on the stage, and it’s appropriately titled for them.”

Laurie Kanyok’s best friend, Amy Yoney, has been in a five-year struggle with stage 2B breast cancer which she appears to be winning.

One of the youngest performers in this fundraiser is Laurie’s daughter Alex who watched her beloved aunt Amy go through years of operations and chemotherapy:

“When my auntie Amy got diagnosed,” Alex Gabbay, 10 years old, told PIX11 News. “ I wanted to be using dance as a power because I love her so much and just want her to get better,” she added.

This is the 10th anniversary of Dancing Beyond, founded by the Diversity of Dance Director Earl Mosley.

This is a labor of love for many, including the programs Director and choreographer Robert Redick, who lost his father to cancer in 2007.

“So many people lost family members, and they are linking their passion with the cause,” Robert Redick,” programs director for Diversity of Dance, told PIX11 News. “It ends being this beautiful experience because we know the cause that we are fighting for,” he added.

Performances for Dancing Beyond 2023 are January 12-15 at the Manhattan Movement Arts Center on the Upper West Side.

For more information on how to buy tickets, go to diversityofdance.org.