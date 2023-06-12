WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — At the location considered the most important to the history and culture of the LGBTQ+ community. A crime is being investigated that’s now got the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force on the case.

Three men are being sought in relation to an incident involving “breaking multiple LGBTQIA+ Pride flags that were displayed on a fence” surrounding Christopher Park in the Stonewall National Monument around 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, according to the NYPD.

More than 250 flags are attached to the fence at the iconic LGBTQ+ rights venue.

Steven Love Menendez has not only installed and maintained the various LGBTQ+ flags at the site, but he also designed two of the marquee flags flying from the national monument’s main flagpoles. They’re eight-striped rainbow flags, one emblazoned with the word “Peace” in large white letters and the other displaying the word “Love” in identical print.

On Monday, Menendez had to replace some of the flags attached to the fence after a criminal act that he said was neither peaceful nor loving.

“We haven’t had an exact action like this at the monument before,” Menendez said while replacing flags on the fence at the edge of the National Monument. “So seeing this is just validation of all of the hatred that’s in the air toward the LGBTQ community.”

Police released surveillance video and still images of three men who detectives say they hope can be identified by the public in relation to the crimes.

Many people in the neighborhood said that they’re pleased that the surveillance images of the people that police are seeking are clear and are being widely distributed.

Local city councilmember Erik Bottcher is among those who said they’re convinced that the images of the men wanted for questioning will lead to an arrest soon.

“Turn yourself in. You’re gonna be identified,” Bottcher said in an interview. “If anyone knows who these folks are, [and] they recognize the image, please contact authorities.”

“We’re gonna hold them accountable,” Bottcher continued. “We’re gonna find who they are and hold them accountable for this heinous act.”

Like many people in the city, the councilmember is upset by what happened this past weekend at Stonewall, which was the site of the rebellion by LGBTQ+ people against police harassment in 1969. Their actions played a major role in launching the gay pride movement.

On Monday, Menendez, who’s made some flags flying at Stonewall, said that beyond anger over the destruction of flags, his community knows that what the multi-colored striped banners represent is unbeatable.

“We come together as a community” at times like this, Menendez said. “We fight back. We’ve got plenty of flags, so they take ’em down, they go right back up…They’re not stopping us.”