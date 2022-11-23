EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The 45-year-old man beaten to death by a swarm of ATV and dirt bike riders in East Harlem was a dad on a date at the time of the fatal attack, a co-worker.

Arthur Cooke was surrounded and attacked around 10 p.m. on Nov. 4. He died on Nov. 18.

Cooke was a court special advocate for Exodus Transitional Community, an organization that assists people who have been incarcerated, according to LinkedIn.

A co-worker, Noel Diaz, said in a GoFundMe post seeking aid for Cooke’s family that Cooke was “on a date with his significant other” when he was attacked.

“He is a man that is full of laughs and full of hope,” Diaz said in the post, which was written before Cooke died.

Cooke was the father of a 6-year-old boy, according to Exodus. He loved playing poker and watching comedies.

“Arthur was a beloved member of our community and we are all devastated by the loss. Like so many people at Exodus, we considered Arthur a member of our family, and his story is similar to the thousands of others we serve,” Exodus Founder and Executive Director Julio Medina said. “We watched as his mindset shifted from one of hopelessness since serving his sentence to one of hope and aspirations, and he was always helping his participants do the same. To Arthur, the value of his work was apparent when he got to see the joy that those he helped realized that there is light at the end of the tunnel. That meant everything to Arthur.”



Exodus plans to collect funds for anyone who wants to donate. A spokesperson said donations would go to Cooke’s son. Anyone interested in donating can be brought to the Exodus Human Resources office (2271 Third Ave) over the next two weeks. There’s also a GoFundMe.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning. Police have not yet released any images or descriptions of the suspects.

