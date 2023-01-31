MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Manhattan judge dismissed and sealed a criminal case against a former NYPD detective on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

Joseph Franco, an ex-narcotics detective, had been charged with lying about witnessing drug deals. Hundreds of convictions tied to Franco were being reviewed across New York City and others have already been dismissed. Now the charges against Franco have been dismissed, too.

“New Yorkers must know that law enforcement, including prosecutors, are acting with the utmost integrity. We hold ourselves accountable to that standard,” a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “After disclosing evidence that violated our discovery requirements, the People today consented to the Defense motion to dismiss the case against Joseph Franco. The presiding Judge dismissed and sealed the case.”

Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Minogue, who was handling Franco’s case, has been removed from her post as a deputy unit chief, the spokesperson said.

“The Post-Conviction Justice Unit will continue its ongoing review of cases affected by former Detective Franco’s misconduct, which has thus far resulted in the vacatur of more than 100 Manhattan convictions,” the spokesperson said.

Franco’s attorney, Howard Tanner, previously described Franco as dedicated to trying to get drugs off the streets.

“Joe’s on trial for doing his job,” Tanner said in his opening statement in court. He described the case as “second-guessing, Monday morning quarterbacking by an overzealous district attorney’s office.”

The Associated Press contributed to this post.