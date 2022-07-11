UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX 11) — A bicyclist crashed into a pole and died early Monday on the Upper East Side, according to authorities.

The cyclist was riding near East 89th Street and Second Avenue around 2 a.m. when they lost control and slammed into the pole, police said. The cyclist sustained a severe head injury and was pronounced dead at an area hospital, officials said.

Authorities did not provide any identifying information about the cyclist, including their age and sex.

No other vehicle was involved in the deadly crash, investigators said.