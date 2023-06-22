UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — If you feel pain, you are not alone. According to medical surveys, the majority of Americans, almost 60% of all adults, are living with pain.

Back pain is the most common type, affecting nearly 2 out of 5 adults. There are many medications and treatments to deal with arthritis, osteoporosis, and other forms of chronic pain. One Manhattan doctor is plugged into electrical impulses as a non-invasive, painless way to deal with what hurts you.

Radiologist Dr. Robert Bard is using pulsed electromagnetic therapy to relieve patients of chronic pain. We watched as he placed a probe on the wrist of Jaime Serrano.

“As you put energy into the wrist, you’ll be able to see the increase in the blood flow that will alleviate the pain,” Bard said.

Within minutes, Serrano moved his wrist and said he felt less tension, less swelling.

The treatment is part of a cutting-edge non-invasive therapy to treat body ailments like arthritis and osteoporosis. The treatment has been around for years and used worldwide, but not commonly in this country.

“Bioenergy reduced inflammation, goes into the body, and it regenerates tissue healing. It increases blood food, strengthening the cell wall and reduces the inflamed areas,” Bard said.

The therapy worked for a 46-year-old man with an inflamed thyroid and difficulty moving his neck. After the bio-energy treatment, his inflammation dropped from nine percent to one percent, and he could move his neck without pain.

Abdul Zerzif said he regretted having surgery to repair a torn meniscus on his knee. Afterward, he said the pain persisted. He turned to electromagnetic therapy and claimed afterward that the pain was gone, and he wasn’t taking any medication.

But some of the inflammation resurfaced, and he turned to electromagnetic therapy for help.

“It increases blood flow which removes the inflamed disease tissue, reducing the swelling and helps heal the tissue,” Bard said.

Part of the treatment includes using the Aspen right light laser that further increases blood flow, supports tissue regeneration and alleviates pain.

Kelly Ann Donohue had a herniated disk causing her terrible back and neck pain. She returned for her third treatment.

“The first two, I’ve seen a magnificent difference in my neck and it opened up my lung,” Bard told PIX11 News.

NASA uses this therapy to restore weakened bones on astronauts returning to Earth, and it’s used on race horses, including this year’s winner of the Kentucky Derby, to relieve pain and treat fatigued muscles.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the treatment years ago, but it is not used much in the U.S. Bard noted that the treatment is not covered by insurance because it is considered “unproven science.”

According to medical specialists, for people who have had past injuries in their joints that didn’t hail properly, electromagnetic treatment can offer significant help in reducing inflammation and potentially preventing it from ever coming back.

Bard is located at 121 E 60th Street or can be emailed at rbard@cancerscan.com.