Cuomo: 600+ jobs for at-risk youth coming to Manhattan amid gun violence prevention push

MANHATTAN — More than 600 jobs will be available for at-risk youth in Manhattan, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday following a meeting to address gun violence in the community.

There are a total of 646 job thats will be available for at-risk youth in nine ZIP codes that make up the area. The ZIP codes are: 10002, 10012, 10025, 10026, 10027, 10030, 10032, 10034, and 10035.

This comes a few days after Cuomo announced 500 jobs that will come to Brooklyn for at-risk youth.

“We cannot have a recovery in New York unless people feel safe here, and with these community-driven initiatives we are making available the work opportunities and services that can protect vulnerable New Yorkers from the gun violence epidemic,” Cuomo said in a statement. “This crisis will not get resolved on its own, and that is why we are bringing everyone to the table and figuring out the specific needs of communities in Manhattan and elsewhere, with insight from residents who know their neighborhood better than anyone.”

The state will provide funding to create 324 summer jobs for youth aged 15 to 24 in Manhattan to keep them employed until the start of school this year. The state is also partnering with the Consortium for Worker Education to provide job training and placement into long-term jobs for 322 young people who are out of school and live in this zone.

This comes after the governor issued an executive order declaring gun violence a disaster emergency. The new strategy treats gun violence as a public health crisis, using short-term solutions to manage the immediate gun violence crisis and reduce the shooting rate, as well as long-term solutions that focus on community-based intervention and prevention strategies to break the cycle of violence.