NEW YORK (PIX11) — CUNY City College shut down its campus on Tuesday due to a threat, according to the institution.

CCNY closed at 1 p.m. “out of an abundance of caution” after receiving a threat, and urged students and faculty to leave the campus promptly, in an alert posted to the college’s website.

“All essential service employees will be contacted by their supervisor regarding their work schedule,” said the City College of New York.

The campus is set to reopen on Wednesday per usual, however, there are no classes in session. It is unclear what the nature of the threat is.

The NYPD could not provide additional information about the nature of the threat.

