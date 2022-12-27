TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — With just a few days left before New Year’s Eve, some of the final preparations are being made to the massive ball that will make its way down in Times Square for the midnight drop.

The New Year’s Eve ball features 2,688 Waterford crystals that will light up Times Square on Saturday night.

Every year, a new theme is introduced along with a new design for the crystals and this year’s theme is Gift of Love. Tom Brennan is a spokesperson and master artisan for Waterford Crystal.

“We’ve got hope and we’ve got love in our hearts,” Brennan said. “That’s the foundation for us as people and we’re hoping that everybody could just spread a little bit of love this year. Get ready for 2023 with a real sense of optimism.”

Nearly 200 of the crystals have been replaced with the new design and this is one of many events the Times Square Alliance is celebrating as the big day approaches.

The 2023 numerals arrived last week. Good Riddance Day, when people burn what they want to leave behind in the prior year, is set for Wednesday. Visitors can also write on the Wishing Wall where their wishes – what they hope to bring into existence in 2023 – will be mixed in with the confetti that will fall over Times Square.

More than 1.2 billion people are expected to tune in to watch the ball descend and there will be no limits on crowds this year, so the Times Square Alliance welcomes all to join.

Tom Harris, president of the Alliance, is reassured people about safety.

“We have the greatest police department in the world that are working with our partners in the state, the partners in the federal government, as well as the private security in the area to make sure that anyone who comes to Times Square is safe,” Harris said.

If you won’t be at the crossroads of the world to see the ball drop in person on New Year’s Eve, the Waterford crystal ball is up year-round on 42nd Street.