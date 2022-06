MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A cruise ship made an emergency docking along Manhattan’s West Side early Tuesday after a brawl broke out aboard the vessel, according to police.

The U.S. Coast Guard ordered the stop at Pier 88 near West 48th Street around 5:20 a.m. due to a large fight on the ship, an NYPD spokesperson said.

EMS was responding early Tuesday, though there was no immediate word on how many people were injured.