MANHATTAN (PIX11) — For the 261st time, Irish culture and heritage was officially celebrated on St. Patrick’s Day in the city.

Hundreds of thousands marched in the parade and lined the route from 44th Street to 79th Street.

The tradition dates back to 1762. It honors police, firefighters, emergency responders and the military.

Schools, bands and agencies from around the country walked and waved as it got underway at 11 a.m.