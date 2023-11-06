UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A crossing guard was hit by a taxi on the Upper East Side in Manhattan Monday afternoon, police said.

The 61-year-old crossing guard was struck by a yellow cab at East 96th Street and Lexington Avenue around 2:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The crossing guard was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, but police said she’s expected to survive.

Additional information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

Last month, a crossing guard was hit and killed by a truck at Woodhaven Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue in Queens. The victim, 63-year-old Krystyna Naprawa, had worked as a school crossing guard for 13 years.

